Kids VT Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  
Pin It
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, November 10, 2016

Beautiful Bounty: A Craft Fair Roundup

Posted By on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 9:31 AM

click to enlarge Orchard Valley Holiday Market
  • Orchard Valley Holiday Market
’Tis the giving season, and Vermont artisans offer an impressive array of gift options, from hand-turned wooden toys to woven scarves. As a former farmers market vendor, I visit holiday fairs every year for their high-quality goods — but also to chat with the crafters. The folks selling their wares are usually happy to talk to customers about the materials they use and their crafting process. Whether you’re looking for hand-knit mittens, a special necklace or just something one-of-a-kind, chances are you’ll find it at one of these fairs. Admission is free unless otherwise noted.

Craft Vermont hosts their annual juried show, with a selection of fine art, jewelry, wood crafts and body-care products. Friday, November 18, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, November 19, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, November 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Sheraton Conference Center in Burlington; $8 for a 3-day pass; free for children under 12. Bring a non-perishable item for the food shelf. Info, 872-8600. vermonthandcrafters.com

Local artisans and specialty food producers display handcrafted gifts, including pottery, scarves, stained glass, maple syrup and chocolates at the Chandler Holiday Artisans Market. Friday, November 18, 5-7 p.m.; Saturdays, November 19-December 17, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sundays, November 20-December 18, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Wednesdays, November 23-December 14, 5-7 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays, November 25-December 16, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Monday, December 19-Wednesday, December 21, 9 a.m.-3 pm, at the Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph. Info, 728-6464. chandler-arts.org

The Capital City Thanksgiving Farmers Market offers fresh greens, local produce and meat, artisan cheese, honey and maple syrup, wool and other crafts, along with festive music and lunch fare. Saturday, November 19, 10 a.m.-2 pm., at Montpelier High School in Montpelier. Info, 223-2958. montpelierfarmersmarket.com

Pottery, jewelry, yarn creations and more grace the tables at the Pittsford Craft Show. Saturday, November 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Lothrop Elementary School in Pittsford. Info, 483-6351.

The Waldorf-inspired Orchard Valley Holiday Market boasts body-care products, fine crafts, children’s books and hand-made gifts, with savory soup and healthy snacks for sustenance. Saturday, November 19, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., at the Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier. Info, 456-7400. ovws.org

The Women's Festival of Crafts features more than 80 female artisans selling an array of gift items, including cards, pottery, jewelry, origami and glass. Saturday, November 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, November 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Burlington Town Center on Church St. in Burlington. womensfestivalofcrafts.com.

Local crafters come out to showcase their wares at the Swanton Arts Council Craft Fair, while shoppers savor lunch and a bake sale. Saturday, November 26, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Swanton. Info, 868-6258. facebook.com/swantonartscouncil/

Locavore lovers return to the Middlebury Farmers Holiday Market for regional produce, handmade crafts, lively music and lunch fare. Saturday, December 3, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., at Mary Hogan Elementary School in Middlebury. Info, middleburyfarmersmkt@yahoo.com. middleburyfarmersmarket.org

The Lake Champlain Waldorf School Holiday Fair features handcrafted gifts and children’s activities, including candle dipping, African drumming and a visit to the Snow Queen’s cave. Free admission; Small fee for some activities. Saturday, December 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Lake Champlain Waldorf School in Shelburne. Info, 985-2827. lakechamplainwaldorfschool.org

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Brett Stanciu

camps central

Renaissance Elementary School

Renaissance Elementary School

Shelburne, VT

Renaissance Elementary School is an independent, co-educational, elementary day school, located at Shelburne Farms. The Renaissance School offers inquiry-based learning with a strong focus in differentiated education for Mathematics and Language Arts. Outdoor learning often takes place as all of the aspects of Shelburne Farms are incorporated into the curriculum.…(more)

other camps » learn more »

Kids VT Blog

Kids VT says...

Contact Us

Submissions

The Magazine

PO Box 1184
Burlington, VT 05402
802-985-5482