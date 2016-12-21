Go Exploring: A Guide to Fun During Vacation Week

Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

Burlington, VT

Over 30 summer camps for creative kids and teens in acting, singing, dance, radio, film, comedy, puppetry, improv, jazz music, musical theater, and more! Camp themes include Monty Python, Wizards, Pirates, Ninjas, Aliens, and many other favorite stories and characters. 10-19-year-olds ready to perform can audition for three summer musicals:…(more)