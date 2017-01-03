Welcoming Winter: A Roundup of Outdoor Events

click to enlarge Courtesy of Green Mountain Audubon Center

Family Trek











Nature-lovers of all ages explore exhibits and snowy trails at the Vermont Institute of Natural Science’s Saturday, January 14. Nature-lovers of all ages explore exhibits and snowy trails at the Vermont Institute of Natural Science’s Winter Wildlife Celebration . Family-friendly guided tours and talks fill the morning, followed by indoor and outdoor games, crafts and a crackling campfire with toasty treats in the afternoon.

Hot chocolate fuels wanderers during North Branch Nature Center’s

beneath lunar light. Snowshoes provided. Saturday, January 14.

Friday, January 20. Families face the skies in Starry, Starry Night . Guided by the North Branch Nature Center’s staff, amateur astronomers learn the winter constellations, identify planets and check out the Pleiades and other celestial sights through a telescope. Dress warmly.

Saturday, January 21. Shelburne Winterfest offers indoor and outdoor family activities, including horse-drawn sleigh rides, crafts, music, tasty treats and sledding.

Aspiring anglers bundle up for a frosty morning at the

, part of the Stowe Winter Carnival. Hot chocolate and refreshments keep the kids chipper and limited equipment is available for use. Ages 14 and under. Saturday, January 28.

in Montpelier fêtes the heart of winter. The community festival begins with a parade of giant puppets at 2 p.m., followed by songs, theater skits, stories, winter games, satisfying snacks and a hearty bonfire. Sunday, January 29.

The Rikert Center’s

celebrates snow with cross-country

skiing, f

at biking and snowshoeing on scenic trails to Robert Frost’s writing cabin, followed by spiced cider around a bonfire, a buffet dinner and a rousing barn dance. Saturday, February 4.





At the Green Mountain Audubon Center, adventurous kiddos and their parents search the snow for animal tracks and homes during the

. Then the group builds a campfire and makes merry around a crackling blaze, with snacks and hot chocolate. Saturday, February 4.

invites the whole family to Burlington's backyard with children’s games and activities, plus local food and drink available for purchase. Free cross-country ski and snowshoe rentals and three miles of groomed trails to explore make for a fun — and

active

— day.

A longtime tradition at the Montshire Museum of Science,

features igloo expert and author Dr. Bert Yankielun leading a hands-on, all-ages workshop in domed-shelter construction. While at the museum, check out their new exhibit,

, which combines stories and science, and an opportunity to make your own sweet sounds. Saturday, February 18.

Here's one way to survive Vermont’s looooong winter: Get outside. Outdoor events offer fun for the whole family and many cost little or nothing to attend. Below you'll find a roundup of some of the best things in store during the coming months. A word of advice: Dress warmly and bring an extra pair of socks for everyone. A thermos of hot chocolate isn't a bad idea either!