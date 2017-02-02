Kids VT: Your One-Stop Shop For Summer Camps

Whether you're new to the whole camp thing or you've been doing it for years, the process of planning your kids' summer schedules can be a daunting one. Many of us here at Kids VT
are parents to school-age children. In other words, we can empathize. That's why we're doing everything in our power to make it easy to find the best summer programs the area has to offer.
In addition to four consecutive months of pull-out camp guides in our print magazine (starting this month!), we've created a special Vermont Camps page
on our website. Here you'll find helpful articles from our archives that profile specific camps and provide general advice about preparing your kids for the camp experience.
New this year is a handy camp finder that allows you to search programs using different criteria, such as town, age group, and day vs. sleepaway. Click on any of the camps listed and you'll find a brief summary, plus a link to its website where you can get the nitty-gritty details.
If you prefer meeting face-to-face with camp staff, we'd love to see you at our 20th annual Kids VT Camp & School Fair
, happening this Saturday, February 4, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hilton Burlington on Battery Street. You'll find dozens of reps from camps and schools in Vermont and beyond, eager to provide you with lots more information and answer any questions you may have.
Looking for something else camp-related you don't see on our site? Let us know at ideas@kidsvt.com
.