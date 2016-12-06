Change of Plans: Zutano Reopens as an Outlet Store 

click to enlarge

In September, Kids VT reported that Zutano, the popular Vermont-based kids' clothing company, was closing its retail store in Montpelier to focus on online sales. As a thank-you to customers, the 18-year-old store held a huge sale in September and October featuring many of its vintage styles and patterns. And then, the owners changed their minds. "After the tremendous outpouring of support and love that we received from the local community, we just simply couldn't bear to say goodbye," explained Zutano cofounder Michael Belenky in an email. After undergoing a renovation, the little store on the corner of State and Main reopened at the end of November as the Zutano Outlet Store. Customers will find the same clothes at discounted prices — making dressing kids in whimsical prints and cozy fabrics a little more affordable.

The Zutano Outlet Store is located at 79 Main Street in Montpelier. Visit facebook.com/zutanocompanystore for more information.