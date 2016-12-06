From the Heart: Students Organize Best Community Blood Drive Ever 

For the past few months, a group of South Burlington High School students have been hard at work writing press releases and contacting businesses in preparation for the seventh annual Best Ever Community Blood Drive, which will take place on Tuesday, January 24. On that day, the teen organizers will arrive early to set up a sign-in area, put out snacks for blood donors and decorate the space in this year's Candy Land theme. They'll also run an hourly raffle featuring local prizes. In addition to addressing the blood shortage in Vermont, the student-led drive aims to raise awareness about the importance of blood donations for cancer patients. The issue hits home for the South Burlington community: their high school principal, Patrick Burke, is currently on leave while being treated for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. "If you know somebody who might benefit from that blood, or have a more personal connection to the cause, you're more likely to help and donate," explained SBHS senior and blood-drive chair Mara Senecal-Albrecht.
