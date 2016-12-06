December 06, 2016 Eat. Learn. Play. » Bookworms

Inspiring Reads 

bookworms.jpg

Need a pick-me-up? A little inspiration? Grab a book. We asked two local booksellers — Kristen Eaton of Phoenix Books in Burlington and Essex, and Jane Knight of Bear Pond Books in Montpelier — to recommend their favorite uplifting children's books.

Eaton recommends:

A Child of Books

by Oliver Jeffers and Sam Winston, Grades K-12

"This absolutely stunning book is a call to adventure, imagination, questioning and creative thinking — and a celebration of storytelling."

I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes her Mark

by Debbie Levy; illustrated by Elizabeth Baddeley, Grades 3-5

"This compelling and empowering biography of Ruth Bader Ginsburg provides a wonderful opportunity to talk about having meaningful discussions and about the power of dissent."

Knight recommends:

Beautiful

by Stacy McAnulty; illustrated by Joanne Lew-Vriethoff, Grades Pre K-3

"This picture book takes stereotypes of gender and female beauty and flips them to show you what true beauty really is. A wonderful gift book for all the young girls in your life."

The Inquisitor's Tale

by Adam Gidwitz; illustrated by Hatem Aly, Grades 5-10

"A medieval tale set during the Inquisition in France that manages to be both a literary meditation on religion and a hilarious, adventure-packed romp with minstrels, knights, murderous bandits and farting dragons. One of my favorite kids' novels of the year."


Bookworms

