Inspiring Reads 

Need a pick-me-up? A little inspiration? Grab a book. We asked two local booksellers — Kristen Eaton of Phoenix Books in Burlington and Essex, and Jane Knight of Bear Pond Books in Montpelier — to recommend their favorite uplifting children's books.
"This absolutely stunning book is a call to adventure, imagination, questioning and creative thinking — and a celebration of storytelling."
"This compelling and empowering biography of Ruth Bader Ginsburg provides a wonderful opportunity to talk about having meaningful discussions and about the power of dissent."
"This picture book takes stereotypes of gender and female beauty and flips them to show you what true beauty really is. A wonderful gift book for all the young girls in your life."
"A medieval tale set during the Inquisition in France that manages to be both a literary meditation on religion and a hilarious, adventure-packed romp with minstrels, knights, murderous bandits and farting dragons. One of my favorite kids' novels of the year."
