Library Patrons Check Out Snowshoes With Their Books 

This winter, public library patrons in Franklin and Grand Isle counties can borrow snowshoes along with their books, thanks to a donation from RiseVT. The grassroots campaign, funded by Northwestern Medical Center, aims to promote healthy lifestyles by sponsoring nutrition- and health-focused community and school events. Libraries in Enosburgh, Fairfax, Fairfield, Georgia, Highgate, St. Albans and Swanton each received eight to 12 pairs of snowshoes in kids' and adult sizes, which can be checked out for several days at a time by anyone with a library card. Those taking advantage of the free equipment are encouraged to share their snowshoeing selfies on the RiseVT Facebook page. "I have been checking out books and snowshoes at the same time and I love it!" one Enosburgh resident posted on the page. "I can embark on adventures both mentally and physically."

Contact participating libraries for more information on borrowing snowshoes. Learn more about RiseVT at risevt.com or facebook.com/risevt.