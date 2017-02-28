Like Our New Look? 

click to enlarge

Whether it's a new backpack, a dramatically different hairstyle or a vacation to someplace you've never been before, change can be good — and result in a renewed sense of purpose and enthusiasm. In that spirit, we bring you a new-and-improved version of Kids VT this month.

A little backstory: When Seven Days bought Kids VT in 2010, we overhauled the publication. Since then, we've made tweaks here and there, but no major alterations. We thought it was time to refresh our pages with new fonts, design elements and editorial content.

So what's new in this issue? You'll find "Short Stuff," which includes a humorous advice column, helpful parenting hacks from our readers, and a "Trending" section with commentary on family-related local and national news. We've also decided to alternate some of our regular columns month to month.

Our calendar looks a little different as well. Now, under each day of the month, you'll see events filtered by county rather than category. And we have special colored boxes within the calendar that round up live performances, seasonal activities, gatherings geared to new parents and more.

You'll notice a section called "Just For Kids." That's where you'll find our coloring and writing contests, contest winners, and kids' activities. We've also got a brand-new interactive puzzle by illustrator extraordinaire Marc Nadel. This month, it's an ooey-gooey maple maze.

Just like last month, we've got a handy pullout camp guide with lots of info about local day and overnight programs. It's time to start planning for summer, if you haven't already!

We'd love to know what you think about our latest changes. Drop us a note at ideas@kidsvt.com.