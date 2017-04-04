Parenting Hacks: How to Entertain Your Kids When Dining Out 

This month, parents share tricks they use to entertain their kids when dining out. Send your parenting hacks to ideas@kidsvt.com.

I keep a travel toothbrush holder filled with bendy straws in my bag. Using a bendy straw lets my kids keep the drink on the table and prevents the dreaded public spill.

—Mindi Wimett

I try and come from a place of "yes." You want chocolate milk with your food? Yes! You want Sprite? Yes! As far as toys, I always bring a small cloth bag full of misfit lego pieces and let my son put something together, and I do the same for my 4-year-old daughter with her small toy figures.

—Heather Polifka-Rivas

Outdoor dining is always a win! Also, casual/noisy places are good so we blend in better. We recently printed off a bunch of coloring and activity pages and made each kid a little packet to bring when we go out. If all else fails, there's the dessert bribe.

—Brooke Henry