PGA Junior League Golfers Go Fore It 

click to enlarge

Youth golfing is on the rise nationally. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, the number of junior golfers increased from 2.4 million in 2011 to 3 million in 2015. Want to get your son or daughter into the swing of things? PGA of America is taking registrations for their PGA Junior League Golf program at 10 locations across the state, from Rutland to Newport. Aspiring putters, ages 7 to 13, will get a chance to learn the sport from golf pros during weekly practices, don PGA jerseys and play on teams in an informal scramble format — where the emphasis is on fun rather than individual scores. The season runs from roughly mid-May to July and costs from $150 to $325 depending on the location.

To learn more about PGA Junior League Golf at locations in Vermont, visit pgajlg.com and click on the "Find a Team" button.