April 04, 2017 The Kids Beat

Pin It
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

PGA Junior League Golfers Go Fore It 

By
click to enlarge kidsbeat1-1-c8734b8bfb706930.jpg

Youth golfing is on the rise nationally. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, the number of junior golfers increased from 2.4 million in 2011 to 3 million in 2015. Want to get your son or daughter into the swing of things? PGA of America is taking registrations for their PGA Junior League Golf program at 10 locations across the state, from Rutland to Newport. Aspiring putters, ages 7 to 13, will get a chance to learn the sport from golf pros during weekly practices, don PGA jerseys and play on teams in an informal scramble format — where the emphasis is on fun rather than individual scores. The season runs from roughly mid-May to July and costs from $150 to $325 depending on the location.

To learn more about PGA Junior League Golf at locations in Vermont, visit pgajlg.com and click on the "Find a Team" button.

More The Kids Beat »

Tags: , , , ,

  • Pin It

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines....

Readers also liked…

More by Alison Novak

camps central

Lake Adventure Camp

Lake Adventure Camp

Vergennes, VT

LCMM’s Lake Adventure Camps offer a variety of week-long activities designed for kids ages 7-16 led by highly experienced program staff, using the fleet of watercraft, replica vessels, and teaching facilities at our 4-acre campus beside the lake. Our programs promote learning, exercise, confidence and teamwork through outdoor, interactive fun.…(more)

other camps » learn more »

The Kids Beat

Top Viewed Stories

Kids VT says...

Contact Us

Submissions

The Magazine

PO Box 1184
Burlington, VT 05402
802-985-5482