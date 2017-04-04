Pull-Apart Maple Challah Roses: A Vermont Twist on a Classic Jewish Bread 

click to enlarge

Every time I mention challah, my kids erupt in choruses of "Holla!" The soft, lightly sweet bread — traditionally eaten on the Sabbath and Jewish holidays — is fun to say and even more fun to eat.

Challah is usually braided, but I wanted to create a shape that would celebrate the beginning of spring. So I sculpted the pliable dough into rose-shaped coils that look fancy but are fairly simple to make. After letting the dough rise, I divided it into ropes, flattened them out, then rolled them into spirals, like tiny cinnamon rolls. I divided each little roll widthwise to form two rose shapes, then nestled the roses into a cake pan for a second rise before baking.

Instead of the traditional honey for sweetness, I added pure Vermont maple syrup to my dough. I also mixed maple syrup into the butter I spread on the finished rolls. Splurge on a good cultured butter for this — it has a higher fat content than regular butter, which makes it extra creamy and delicious.

A word of warning: This is not a quick bread to make. Although there's not a lot of hands-on time, the rising process takes a while. Try this recipe on a lazy weekend. It's well worth the wait.

Pull-Apart Maple Challah Roses

Ingredients

For the dough:

½ cup lukewarm water

6 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 large eggs

¼ cup pure Vermont maple syrup (the darker, the better)

4 cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons salt

1 tablespoon yeast

For the egg wash:

1 egg

2 tablespoons water

For the maple butter:

3 tablespoons softened butter

1 tablespoon maple syrup

Directions