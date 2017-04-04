April 04, 2017 Columns » Mealtime

Pin It
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Pull-Apart Maple Challah Roses: A Vermont Twist on a Classic Jewish Bread 

By
click to enlarge mealtime1-1-130cf0b315c54c8c.jpg

Every time I mention challah, my kids erupt in choruses of "Holla!" The soft, lightly sweet bread — traditionally eaten on the Sabbath and Jewish holidays — is fun to say and even more fun to eat.

Challah is usually braided, but I wanted to create a shape that would celebrate the beginning of spring. So I sculpted the pliable dough into rose-shaped coils that look fancy but are fairly simple to make. After letting the dough rise, I divided it into ropes, flattened them out, then rolled them into spirals, like tiny cinnamon rolls. I divided each little roll widthwise to form two rose shapes, then nestled the roses into a cake pan for a second rise before baking.

Instead of the traditional honey for sweetness, I added pure Vermont maple syrup to my dough. I also mixed maple syrup into the butter I spread on the finished rolls. Splurge on a good cultured butter for this — it has a higher fat content than regular butter, which makes it extra creamy and delicious.

A word of warning: This is not a quick bread to make. Although there's not a lot of hands-on time, the rising process takes a while. Try this recipe on a lazy weekend. It's well worth the wait.

Pull-Apart Maple Challah Roses

Ingredients

For the dough:
  • ½ cup lukewarm water
  • 6 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 large eggs
  • ¼ cup pure Vermont maple syrup (the darker, the better)
  • 4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 ½ teaspoons salt
  • 1 tablespoon yeast
For the egg wash:
  • 1 egg
  • 2 tablespoons water
For the maple butter:
  • 3 tablespoons softened butter
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup

Directions

  1. Combine all dough ingredients and mix them — in a bread machine, stand mixer or by hand — until they form a smooth, soft dough. Continue kneading for about 8-10 minutes in a stand mixer or 10-12 minutes by hand.
  2. click to enlarge mealtime1-2-3dd7b2ef4ef79e8f.jpg
    Turn dough out into a lightly oiled bowl and cover with plastic wrap or a towel. Allow dough to rise until puffy and about doubled in size, about 2 hours.
  3. Gently deflate the dough by turning it out on to a floured work surface and gently punching it down. To make the roses, separate dough into about 14 roughly equal portions. One at a time, roll each into a rope about 8-10 inches long. Flatten each rope and roll up lengthwise into a spiral. Gently pinch each rolled portion widthwise, so that you create two roses. Place roses next to each other in a lightly greased 9-inch circular cake pan. Continue until all the dough is used up and the cake pan is full.
  4. Cover with a towel and put in a warm place to rise about 60-90 minutes.
  5. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Whisk the egg and water together to make the egg wash, then use a pastry brush to coat the surface of the dough.
  6. Place the cake pan on a baking sheet so that the bottom is a bit insulated and less likely to burn. Bake for 45 minutes, folding a sheet of aluminum foil in the center and placing it in a tent shape over the bread after 20 minutes. You'll know the bread is ready when it's a light, golden brown.
  7. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes on a cooling rack before turning it gently out of the pan.
  8. Pull apart bread and enjoy while still warm, with a slathering of maple butter.

More Mealtime »

Tags: , , , , ,

  • Pin It

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines....

Readers also liked…

More by Astrid Hedbor Lague

camps central

Camp Farwell

Camp Farwell

Newbury, VT

Founded as the first girls camp in the US, we are a family run business providing a completely elective activity program, which allows campers to choose only the activities meaningful to them. Girls build skill and confidence in their favorite activities and build self-esteem, self-concept, and leadership skills. Campers are…(more)

other camps » learn more »

Mealtime

Top Viewed Stories

Kids VT says...

Contact Us

Submissions

The Magazine

PO Box 1184
Burlington, VT 05402
802-985-5482