Snowy Owl Tutoring Lets Students Log On to Learn 

click to enlarge

After receiving a degree in school counseling from Johnson State College last May, Thomas Loudon found a job as the planning room coordinator at Browns River Middle School in Jericho. In that position he started thinking about how kids' individual needs aren't always met in a school setting. That led to the idea for a business that would provide students of all ages with the opportunity for tailored learning at their fingertips. Snowy Owl Tutoring, the venture Loudon launched last month, takes what he calls an "Uber-style" approach to learning. Students can log on to get extra help in subjects like math and language arts, as well as enrichment in music and drama. A stable of educators, many of whom are currently teachers in a school setting, provide interactive tutoring services using Scribblar, a digital platform that likens itself to an online whiteboard. Loudon envisions students using Snowy Owl's services in a number of ways: to prepare for a test, learn a new language, get editing help for papers, build resumes and become proficient at using technology tools like Excel. Loudon says he's hoping the high quality of the tutors, ease of the online platform and price point — $40 per hour — will draw in the virtual customers.

To learn more about Snowy Owl Tutoring, visit snowyowltutoring.com or contact Tom Loudon at tom@snowyowltutoring.com or 299-9642.