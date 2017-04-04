Trending — April 2017 

Nordstrom sells "mom jeans" with see-through plastic knee panels. Internet mockery ensues. Maybe they'd come in handy during mud season?

Political science professor trying to give a BBC interview via Skype is interrupted by his two young kids busting into the room. The perils of working from home! We can relate.

For the first time in a decade, "Sesame Street" introduces a new character, Julia, a 4-year-old girl with autism. As if we didn't love the show enough.

A breastfeeding woman emoji is coming to your Apple device this June. Perfect for when you're up at 3 a.m., nursing and texting with one hand.

Cheerios is sending out free wildflower seeds in an effort to help the declining bee population, but website Lifehacker says some of them are invasive species and shouldn’t be planted. Um, nice try?

Wee ones from 2 days to 6 months old can enjoy massages and hydrotherapy at Baby Spa Perth in Australia. Because life can be tough when you're a baby.