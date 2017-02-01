January 31, 2017 The Kids Beat

Pin It
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

UVM Medical Center Provides Donor Human Milk 

By
click to enlarge kidsbeat4-1-bd74138625fb4058.jpg

The benefits of breast milk are widely known. But when Mom's own milk isn't available, the World Health Organization and American Academy of Pediatrics agree that Donor Human Milk is the next best thing. Now, all newborns at the University of Vermont Medical Center are eligible for the "liquid gold" — previously reserved for babies in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Hospital staff members were inspired to propose the change after noticing an uptick in patient requests and inquiries from pediatricians. Many patients, especially those wanting to exclusively breastfeed, are excited for the donor-milk option, said pediatrician and newborn nursery medical director Karin Gray. Already, demand is exceeding expectations. "We were thinking we'd use a bottle a day," said Sandra Sperry, assistant nurse manager at UVM Medical Center's Mother-Baby Unit, "but we've used 28 bottles in the first 10 days of January."

The UVM Medical Center gets milk from nonprofit OhioHealth Mother's Milk Bank, one of 18 banks in the United States and Canada approved by the Human Milk Banking Association of North America, which follows strict federal pasteurization and screening guidelines.

One anticipated challenge was cost: The Medical Center pays more than $5 per ounce for donor milk, while formula runs an average of $0.19 per ounce. Mother-Baby Unit nurse manager Jennifer Robare used the NICU donor-milk budget to generate a proposal, which was swiftly approved by a supportive administration. "When I showed the benefits, the requests, the increase in patient satisfaction, all the stars aligned," Robare said, "and we were able to roll it out."

For more information about Donor Human Milk, visit hmbana.org.

More The Kids Beat »

Tags: , , , , ,

  • Pin It

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines....

Readers also liked…

More by Meredith Coeyman

camps central

Audubon Vermont

Audubon Vermont

Huntington, VT

Audubon Vermont offers two summer day-camps: Preschool Nature Camp (ages 3-5), Ecology Day Camp (ages 6-12). Audubon invites children to explore the nature around them, use all their senses, and connect with plants and animals of the Green Mountains. Each day there are moments of magic: around the campfire, on…(more)

other camps » learn more »

The Kids Beat

Kids VT says...

Contact Us

Submissions

The Magazine

PO Box 1184
Burlington, VT 05402
802-985-5482