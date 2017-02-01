Vermont PBS Kids Offers 24/7 Programming 

The television-viewing experience is a veritable all-you-can-eat buffet for kids these days. Vermont PBS is now expanding its offerings for the younger set with Vermont PBS Kids, a new channel devoted to round-the-clock children's programming, which launched on January 16. The channel replaces Vermont PBS World and will only be available with certain cable packages. Voracious viewers can visit vermontpbs.org/kids for free live streaming of the station's educational programming, featuring the Kratt Brothers, Daniel Tiger, Arthur and many more familiar friends.
Shelburne, VT
Camps take place at Shelburne Craft School’s beautiful, historic campus. Youth work in real, active artist and craft studios around equipment and around projects that adult artists and crafters have been making. The commitment to genuine craft and authentic experience makes Shelburne Craft School’s camps unique among the arts-and-crafts camps…(more)