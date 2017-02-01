January 31, 2017 The Kids Beat

Vermont PBS Kids Offers 24/7 Programming 

The television-viewing experience is a veritable all-you-can-eat buffet for kids these days. Vermont PBS is now expanding its offerings for the younger set with Vermont PBS Kids, a new channel devoted to round-the-clock children's programming, which launched on January 16. The channel replaces Vermont PBS World and will only be available with certain cable packages. Voracious viewers can visit vermontpbs.org/kids for free live streaming of the station's educational programming, featuring the Kratt Brothers, Daniel Tiger, Arthur and many more familiar friends.

To stream Vermont PBS Kids, visit vermontpbs.org/kids.

