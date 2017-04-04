Wildflowers Studio Makes a Smart Move 

click to enlarge

Wildflowers Studio, a multisensory creative play space, is moving to greener pastures. The business, which opened in September of 2015 in South Burlington, is relocating to the Barns at Lang Farm, an event space and plant nursery in Essex Junction. Wildflowers owner Lyndsy Blais found out last summer that the building where the studio is currently housed was being sold. While driving past Lang Farm, she thought how the rustic space, with plenty of land for kids to frolic, would be the perfect place to relocate. By serendipity, she soon discovered that Lang's owners were leasing the building that housed their antique shop, and the two struck a deal. Wildflowers will be closed in June while Blais and her staff set up in their new space. They'll add new features but will preserve sections devoted to tinkering, paint exploration, sensory activities and open-ended art. The venue will still have the homey atmosphere that families have grown to love, Blais said. In July, Wildflowers will reopen for camps and open studios in the Essex Junction location — which it will share with a small bakery. And, starting in September, Wildflowers will branch out with a small art- and nature-based preschool program called Sprouts, which will run on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings.

To learn more about Wildflowers Studio's new space and preschool program, visit wildflowerstudiobtv.com.