Young Change Makers Rally for the Planet 

Middle, high school and college students will get a chance to voice their opinions about climate change at the second annual Youth Rally for the Planet, taking place on Wednesday, April 12. Busloads of young adults from around the state will march from the Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier to the Statehouse lawn, where they'll get to speak with lawmakers, visit informational booths, and listen to environmental advocates and musicians. Last year, 700 students attended the inaugural event, says organizer and Harwood Union High School social studies teacher Matt Henchen, and he's hoping for even more this year. The day of action is organized by the Vermont Youth Lobby, a group devoted to giving young people in Vermont a stronger political voice in their communities, with committees at around a dozen high schools and three middle schools across the state. Lobby member and Harwood Union High School student Camille King says she's looking forward to connecting with her local representatives at the rally "so they get to hear our opinions on possible laws that will affect us, from us."

Find the latest info about the Youth Rally for the Planet at youthlobby.org/rallyfortheplanet.