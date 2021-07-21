Public Pool Roundup

Here's a list of local pools where you and your kids can keep cool this summer. We've included some information about each one, including address, phone number and admission fee. Enjoy!
Maple Street Pool
1. Maple Street Park and Pool
75 Maple Street, Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-878-1376
Two pools at this location serve all ages. One includes a twisty waterslide with a spray and splash area for little ones. The big pool boasts two different level diving boards. $2-7.
Myers Memorial Pool
2. Myers Memorial Pool
62 Pine Street, Winooski, VT 05404
802-497-2903
The Winooski pool reopened this summer after taking a couple summers off for a full renovation. The complex now includes a six-lane lap pool, a zero-entry program pool, spray features and a 16-foot water slide. $4-7 admission.
Montpelier Pool
3. Montpelier Public Pool
1 poolside drive, Montpelier, VT 05602
802-223-6839
Nestled in the mountains with great views, this pool features two stationary docks in the middle, one of which includes a diving board. $5-10 admission; $15 family pass residents, $22 family pass non-residents.
4. Middlebury Town Pool
298 Buttolph Drive, Middlebury, VT 05753
802-388-4020
Water toys beckon babies and toddlers to the wading pool. Big kids will enjoy doing cannonballs off the diving board. $2-5 admission.
5. Sand Hill Pool
208 Sand Hill Road, Essex, VT 05452
802-878-1376
This suburban oasis includes two diving boards in the deep end and a splash pad with water features for little ones. $2-7 admission.
St. Albans City Pool
6. St. Albans City Pool
99 Aldis Street, St. Albans, VT 05401
802-524-6796
Friendly staff and fields for frolicking make this a pleasurable place to beat the heat. On Mondays and Wednesdays they offer night swimming. $3-8 admission.
Waterbury Community Pool
7. Waterbury Community Pool
27 Butler Street, Waterbury, VT 05676
802-244-6340
Take a dip, then head to the Ben & Jerry's Factory Store for a scoop or two, and you're living the Americone Dream. $5 admission; $20 family day pass.
Sam Fishman Pool
8. Sam Fishman Pool
47 East St, Vergennes, VT 05491
802-877-1054
This public pool with two diving boards is located in the heart of Vergennes right next to Vergennes Union Elementary School. $3-5 admission; age 5 and under free.
White Memorial Park Pool
9. White Memorial Park Pool
21 Ave B, Rutland, VT 05701
802-345-0137
This water oasis includes a family pool filled with colorful spray and splash features and a waterslide as well as a separate competition pool. Day passes $5 residents, $6 non-residents.
10. Greater Burlington YMCA
298 College Street, Burlington, VT 05401
802-862-9622
You don’t have to be a member to swim for the day. Just pay the daily guest fee, which is $15 for a family swim pass. You must make a reservation ahead of time either online or by phone.
11. Upper Valley Aquatic Center
100 Arboretum Lane, White River Junction, VT 05001
802-296-2850
A day pass gives entry into the entire facility including a splash park, warm water pool and competition pool. $8-15 day pass, ages 2 and under are free. Reservations are required; make them online or by phone beforehand.
Historic Bates Farm Pool
12. Historic Bates Farm
3103 Huntington Road, Richmond, VT 05477
802-434-2311
Swim with panoramic views of Camel’s Hump. Community ‘Fun Swims’ are offered on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings. $5 admission. Swimming lessons offered through August. You can also rent out the entire pool, lifeguard provided, for a pool party or event if you reserve online or by phone.