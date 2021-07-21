Search

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Public Pool Roundup

Posted By on Wed, Jul 21, 2021 at 6:17 PM

Here's a list of local pools where you and your kids can keep cool this summer. We've included some information about each one, including address, phone number and admission fee. Enjoy!

click to enlarge Maple Street Pool - CAT CUTILLO
  • Cat Cutillo
  • Maple Street Pool
1. Maple Street Park and Pool 75 Maple Street, Essex Junction, VT 05452 802-878-1376 Two pools at this location serve all ages. One includes a twisty waterslide with a spray and splash area for little ones. The big pool boasts two different level diving boards. $2-7.

click to enlarge Myers Memorial Pool - COURTESY PAUL SARNE CITY OF WINOOSKI
  • Courtesy Paul Sarne City of Winooski
  • Myers Memorial Pool
2. Myers Memorial Pool 62 Pine Street, Winooski, VT 05404 802-497-2903 The Winooski pool reopened this summer after taking a couple summers off for a full renovation. The complex now includes a six-lane lap pool, a zero-entry program pool, spray features and a 16-foot water slide. $4-7 admission.

click to enlarge Montpelier Pool - COURTESY ROB LEHMERT
  • Courtesy Rob Lehmert
  • Montpelier Pool
3. Montpelier Public Pool 1 poolside drive, Montpelier, VT 05602 802-223-6839 Nestled in the mountains with great views, this pool features two stationary docks in the middle, one of which includes a diving board. $5-10 admission; $15 family pass residents, $22 family pass non-residents.

4. Middlebury Town Pool 298 Buttolph Drive, Middlebury, VT 05753 802-388-4020 Water toys beckon babies and toddlers to the wading pool. Big kids will enjoy doing cannonballs off the diving board. $2-5 admission.

click to enlarge Sand Hill Pool - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Sand Hill Pool
5. Sand Hill Pool 208 Sand Hill Road, Essex, VT 05452 802-878-1376 This suburban oasis includes two diving boards in the deep end and a splash pad with water features for little ones. $2-7 admission.

click to enlarge St. Albans City Pool - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • St. Albans City Pool
6. St. Albans City Pool 99 Aldis Street, St. Albans, VT 05401 802-524-6796 Friendly staff and fields for frolicking make this a pleasurable place to beat the heat. On Mondays and Wednesdays they offer night swimming. $3-8 admission.

click to enlarge Waterbury Community Pool - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Waterbury Community Pool
7. Waterbury Community Pool 27 Butler Street, Waterbury, VT 05676 802-244-6340 Take a dip, then head to the Ben & Jerry's Factory Store for a scoop or two, and you're living the Americone Dream. $5 admission; $20 family day pass.

click to enlarge Sam Fishman Pool - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Sam Fishman Pool
8. Sam Fishman Pool 47 East St, Vergennes, VT 05491 802-877-1054 This public pool with two diving boards is located in the heart of Vergennes right next to Vergennes Union Elementary School. $3-5 admission; age 5 and under free.

click to enlarge White Memorial Park Pool - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • White Memorial Park Pool
9. White Memorial Park Pool 21 Ave B, Rutland, VT 05701 802-345-0137 This water oasis includes a family pool filled with colorful spray and splash features and a waterslide as well as a separate competition pool. Day passes $5 residents, $6 non-residents.

10. Greater Burlington YMCA 298 College Street, Burlington, VT 05401 802-862-9622 You don’t have to be a member to swim for the day. Just pay the daily guest fee, which is $15 for a family swim pass. You must make a reservation ahead of time either online or by phone.

11. Upper Valley Aquatic Center 100 Arboretum Lane, White River Junction, VT 05001 802-296-2850 A day pass gives entry into the entire facility including a splash park, warm water pool and competition pool. $8-15 day pass, ages 2 and under are free. Reservations are required; make them online or by phone beforehand.

click to enlarge Historic Bates Farm Pool - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Historic Bates Farm Pool
12. Historic Bates Farm 3103 Huntington Road, Richmond, VT 05477 802-434-2311 Swim with panoramic views of Camel’s Hump. Community ‘Fun Swims’ are offered on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings. $5 admission. Swimming lessons offered through August. You can also rent out the entire pool, lifeguard provided, for a pool party or event if you reserve online or by phone.

