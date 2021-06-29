Creating Art That Celebrates the Culture and Climate of Places Around the Globe 

This spring, as part of a cross-curricular "learning expedition," Winooski middle schoolers explored the impact of location on different cultures around the world. This lesson on the power of place will provide you with the tools to explore this concept on your own.
A region's location on the globe affects countless aspects of life there, from the crops grown and the food eaten, to holidays and celebrations defined by the seasons, to the different styles of clothing people wear over the course of a year or at different elevations.
After learning about the powerful impacts of climate on cultures around the world, each Winooski student studied a particular place and the ways in which location affects its culture. These places included Japan, Mongolia, Peru and Greenland, spanning Earth's hemispheres.
Students who chose Japan learned about the country's four seasons — similar to those we experience here in New England — and the celebrations that come with them, such as the country's spring cherry blossom festivals. While studying the impact of place on culture in Mongolia, students learned about the harsh, colder climate of the Mongolian mountains, as well as the warm clothing and sturdy, wind-resistant houses Mongolian people utilize to protect themselves against the elements.
Even here in Vermont, it's easy to see how our location influences our way of life, from the clothing we wear to the houses we live in to the types of food we grow and eat.
For your own Power of Place project, consider the impact of place on culture here in Vermont, or choose a region in another part of the world. Use Google Earth's This Is Home tool and other resources listed here to learn about different places and cultures. Once you've picked a place, use the steps provided to guide your learning and your artwork!
Suggested materials: pencil, colored pencil, drawing or painting paper, watercolor paint
Other possible materials: crayon, marker, oil pastel, acrylic paint
Before you can create your artwork, you'll need to choose a place you are interested in studying and that you find inspiring! You might decide to choose from the four places that our Winooski students studied. Or you can choose a different place — including Vermont! Find detailed cultural information about tribes or groups of people in each of these four places using Google Earth's This Is Home tool.
ducksters.com/science/climate.php
wonderopolis.org/wonder/how-does-earths-surface-affect-culture
YouTube.com can also be a great place to find video resources about the location and culture you have chosen to study. And if you're striving to spend less time on screens, you can always visit your local library.
South Hero, VT
YWCA Vermont Camp Hochelaga: empowering girls and women through residential and day camp programs since 1919. Located on the shores of Lake Champlain in South Hero, Vermont, Camp Hochelaga offers girls ages 6-17 opportunities to try new things, embark on adventures, and build friendships that last a lifetime. Residential and…(more)