Discount Décor : Seven Great Items to Thrift for Your Home 

click to enlarge Maria Munroe

Wooden ware finds

Moving out of my childhood home into my first dorm opened up a whole new world of thrifting for me: the homeware section. For the 10 years since then, thrifting has become my go-to way of decorating in my style without breaking my budget. In a few months my little family will be moving into our first home. Buying secondhand is a great way to create a unique look without spending much. Here are some of the things I'll be thrifting for my new space.

Glassware: Glassware is a great choice to thrift, because it's easily cleaned and sanitized, can look brand new for decades, and there's just a lot of it available. I am always a sucker for unique glass vessels for storing small items such as cotton pads or Q-tips, but I also love thrifting drinkware and food storage containers for my kitchen. If you find yourself in need of any type of glassware, try the thrift store first! You'll most likely find what you're looking for.

click to enlarge Maria Munroe

Vintage glassware

Baskets: Baskets are another item commonly found secondhand and a stylish solution for storage around the house. I personally love the eclectic look of a mismatched basket collection, but if you're looking for more uniformity, take your time collecting baskets of similar colors and/or shapes. Most natural fiber baskets can be cleaned in a bath of warm soapy water and then set out in the sun to air dry. I've found some unique and beautiful baskets secondhand and know I'm getting a great deal compared to retail prices.

Frames: Frames elevate your photos and artwork for display, but they can cost quite a bit at retail prices. And if you, like me, are looking to buy a lot of frames at once, they can add up quickly. Luckily, this is another item that is available in abundance at your typical thrift store. You can create custom photo mats for your frames with poster board or any other thick paper by using a craft knife and a straightedge to cut a rectangle out of their center. Once again, I'm a personal fan of a mismatched collection, but if that's not your style, a can of spray paint can give a diverse array of frames a more cohesive look.

Large Furniture: Secondhand furniture is where I think you can get the most value for the least amount of money. For example, I'm searching for a desk for our future home office at the moment. I've capped my budget at $50. I could definitely find a desk brand new within that budget, but those options are typically made from cheaper materials that can be easily scratched or damaged. My secondhand options in that range have included solid wood desks that could definitely go on to live a long second life in our home. Secondhand furniture is a great way to buy big pieces on a small budget and still find high quality.

click to enlarge Maria Munroe

Thrifted furniture

Faux Plants: In all honesty, these are a rare find, especially if you have a particular style or plant in mind. But I'm still including them on this list because I think it's worth taking a look to keep these shockingly expensive, plastic plants from making their way to a landfill. If you're committed to finding your perfect faux plant secondhand, I'd recommend turning on notifications for a search on Facebook Marketplace and keeping in mind that the pot the plant is in can be replaced with something that better suits your style. In the meantime, smaller faux florals and greenery are easier finds and can be combined into permanent arrangements around the house!

Wooden Wares: Well-made wooden pieces are built to last multiple lifetimes, so when you find one secondhand, you pay amazingly low prices without having to skimp on quality. And wood can easily look new again with some refinishing or paint. I love thrifting large wooden bowls to use as fruit bowls, and one of my favorite finds is a classic wooden recipe box. The box needed a bit of sanding to bring it back to life but is now a piece that will last us forever that I found for just $3.99.

click to enlarge Maria Munroe

Gold hippopotamus figurine

Trinkets: This might be my favorite category on this list because it's the most fun. In my experience, the little trinkets or figurines you pick up are never planned but things you happen upon and just fall in love with. It's those finds that make thrifting so exciting and make your home décor unique to you. My favorite little trinket at the moment is a golden hippopotamus statue. Even though I love hippos, I've definitely never even thought to seek out a gold hippo figurine, but I love mine so much I brought it all the way from Hawaii.