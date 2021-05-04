Search

May 04, 2021 Columns » Parent Portrait

Portrait: Eliana & Adelaide 

By
click to enlarge Eliana Castro with her 8-month-old baby, Adelaide Galloway, &#10;at Wheeler Nature Park in South Burlington - CAT CUTILLO
  • Cat Cutillo
  • Eliana Castro with her 8-month-old baby, Adelaide Galloway, at Wheeler Nature Park in South Burlington
"We joke because I went from Ms. to Mrs. to Dr. to Mom literally in four days. Saturday, we got married. Monday, I defended my dissertation. And then Tuesday, she was born. Those were the wildest four days of our lives." tweet this

Weeks before the pandemic hit last March, Eliana Castro was finishing up her PhD program at Michigan State University and had just accepted a job as assistant professor of secondary education at the University of Vermont.

A month earlier, Castro had found out she was pregnant and due in September. She was looking forward to moving to Vermont in July and getting married in August to her fiancé, James Galloway.

Baby Adelaide ended up arriving one month early, just days after the wedding.

