Portrait: Eliana & Adelaide 

Weeks before the pandemic hit last March, Eliana Castro was finishing up her PhD program at Michigan State University and had just accepted a job as assistant professor of secondary education at the University of Vermont.
A month earlier, Castro had found out she was pregnant and due in September. She was looking forward to moving to Vermont in July and getting married in August to her fiancé, James Galloway.
Baby Adelaide ended up arriving one month early, just days after the wedding.
Burlington, VT
Vermont Futbol Academy offers day camps for boys and girls of all ages at the University of Vermont and other nearby communities. The focus of the camps is enhancing a passion for soccer with a positive learning environment coupled with excellent skill training and fun competitions. The coaching staff includes…(more)