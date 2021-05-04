Portrait: Eliana & Adelaide 

click to enlarge Cat Cutillo

Eliana Castro with her 8-month-old baby, Adelaide Galloway, at Wheeler Nature Park in South Burlington

Weeks before the pandemic hit last March, Eliana Castro was finishing up her PhD program at Michigan State University and had just accepted a job as assistant professor of secondary education at the University of Vermont.

A month earlier, Castro had found out she was pregnant and due in September. She was looking forward to moving to Vermont in July and getting married in August to her fiancé, James Galloway.

Baby Adelaide ended up arriving one month early, just days after the wedding.