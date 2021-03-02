Reimagine van Gogh's 'Starry Night' With This Art Project 

When post-impressionist Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh created his renowned painting "The Starry Night" — rendering the night sky with swirling brushstrokes of blue and gold — he brought to life his own unique vision. Though the night sky and the starlit landscape below it would have been largely still apart from, perhaps, some wind rippling the fields and trees, van Gogh's painting comes alive with movement. Through his painting, we see the world through his eyes, alight with motion, vivid color and infinite beauty.
This interpretive aspect of van Gogh's work — his tendency to take creative liberties with the lines, tones and textures of the world around him, rather than painting it exactly as it appears — is one of the things that makes his art so noteworthy.
In one of my favorite art projects I've done with students over the years, we observe the work of van Gogh and consider originality and interpretation in art. Then, with "The Starry Night" as inspiration, my students exercise their own imaginations and creative powers, reinterpreting the famous painting. I have done this project with artists of all ages, from kindergarten to eighth grade.
After my students give their first impressions of the famous painting, sharing what they notice and what they wonder, I instruct them to observe the composition of the painting — the scale and placement of the cypress tree in relation to the faraway town and mountains beyond.
We discuss foreground (the part of the picture that appears nearest, or closest to the "front" of the image), middle ground (that which appears to be in the middle of the space portrayed) and background (the part of the picture that seems farthest away and is also usually smaller in scale). Then students begin to think about what their own reimaginings of the scene might look like, planning images that retain the composition or organization of van Gogh's original painting but transform the scene. Students imagine how they might replace each part of the painting with new colors or subjects to create their own original work of art.
Some students might envision an urban starry night, with a skyscraper in place of the cypress tree and city buildings in place of the little village that van Gogh painted. Other students might change the season or the time of day in their reinterpretations, filling their artwork with fall leaves and autumnal colors, or turning the starry night sky into a sunset swirling with cotton-candy-pink clouds.
As they brainstorm and sketch, I share examples of surrealist art with my classes, as well, encouraging them to go beyond the bounds of reality in their reimagining of van Gogh's work by including fantastical details. For example, students might replace the cypress tree with a giant ice cream cone, or with a dark tower with eyes as windows. Instead of stars, students might fill their skies with peppermints, hot-air balloons, spaceships or clocks!
Like van Gogh, students can create their reimagined landscapes as they see them in their mind's eye — limited only by their own imaginations.
This project can be done with oil pastel or acrylic paint to mimic the texture and swirling sky in van Gogh's painting, but it can also be adapted for any artistic style or medium. I have had students do this project with oil pastel, with markers, and even with crayon and watercolor paint.
Suggested materials: thick drawing paper, oil pastels
Optional materials: markers, crayons, watercolor paint, tempera paint
Steps:
