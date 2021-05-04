South Burlington Students Create Inspired Portraits 

click to enlarge Portraits by Naba'a Hussein, Farhan Hinkle and Ivy Van Der Velden

Alison Treston, art teacher at Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School in South Burlington, shared some of her students' most recent masterpieces. Seventh-grade art students learned about the Renaissance artist Giuseppe Arcimboldo and his fascinating portrait paintings. Then they created their own portraits using collage, gathering images of foods to create a face.

For another project, students created self-portraits after learning about proper facial proportions. They also learned about the emotions of color and researched what colors they connected with emotionally. Student used those colors to paint, draw and color in their portraits.