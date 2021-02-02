Vermont's Good Citizens Lead the Way 

click to enlarge

Learning about history, keeping up with the news, helping out their neighbors: Dozens of students across Vermont are doing all of these things this winter as part of the Good Citizen At-Home Challenge. At a time when the country is deeply divided by politics, these young people are focusing on the American values we all share — and inspiring us in the process!

Participants can choose from more than 40 activities in History, Government, Community Service and News Literacy. Find out more on the scorecard on at goodcitizenvt.com.

Here are some of our favorite entries so far:

Community Service #1

Shovel snow for a neighbor.

"I shoveled the walkway at school to help the 8th graders."

member of SACS Team USA,

St. Albans

"I shoveled part of my neighbor's driveway and then I sanded it so it didn't become clear ice."

member of SACS Team USA,

St. Albans

"I shoveled snow for an elderly neighbor. I cleaned off her front porch and shoveled her walkway. She lives by herself and I will continue to check on her over the winter."

Leo Circosta,

Greensboro

Community Service #7

click to enlarge

Write a thank-you note to an essential worker who has helped you or your family during the pandemic.

"I learned that it doesn't take a lot of time to be kind to others. I know my thank you notes will make those people smile through the tough times!"

Ethan Bishop,

Claredon

News Literacy #7

click to enlarge

Read five stories in your community newspaper.

"We found our kindergarten teacher and an old classmate in the Bridge! My friend's mom wrote the comic!"

Pierce's Peeps,

Montpelier

History #3

click to enlarge

Draw a portrait of one of these notable Vermonters from history. Research them online first to find out about who they were and what they contributed to Vermont. Try to incorporate what you've learned into your artwork.

"I learned about Lucy Terry Prince and the history of her life as well as the importance of her poems and writings."

Natalie Lyon,

South Burlington

"We learned that George Aiken was a Vermont Governor and he was in the House of Representatives." (He was also a horticulturalist.)

Louis and Audrey Barnard,

Northfield

click to enlarge

Congratulations to the winners of our January prize drawing: Pierce's Peeps, who won a $50 gift card to Bear Pond Books; 5th Grade Mary Hogan, who won a $50 gift card to the Vermont Bookshop; and The Artists, who won a one-year print subscription to The Week Jr.! Submit activities today to be eligible for the next drawing on February 17.

Find more activities and take the Challenge at goodcitizenvt.com.